Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Sells 3,822 Shares of Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) insider Shane William Charles Kovacs sold 3,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $107,054.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 239,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,714,753.27. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shane William Charles Kovacs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Shane William Charles Kovacs sold 100,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $2,873,000.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Stories

