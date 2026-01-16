Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Drops By 50.0%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,481 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 58,998 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,661 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,661 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MCR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE: MCR) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized in 1987. As part of the MFS Investment Management family, the Trust seeks to provide its shareholders with high current income and preservation of capital. The fund’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a managed portfolio of income-oriented securities within a single, publicly listed vehicle.

The fund primarily invests in a broad mix of preferred stocks, convertible securities and high-yield corporate bonds.

