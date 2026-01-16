JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Short Interest Up 74.3% in December

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 81,425 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the December 15th total of 46,727 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,421 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,421 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of JPEM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $63.26.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,360,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings. JPEM was launched on Jan 7, 2015 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.