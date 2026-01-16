FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Short Interest Update

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 652,895 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the December 15th total of 379,783 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 197,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 197,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:FVR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.44. 267,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FrontView REIT has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). FrontView REIT had a negative net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

FrontView REIT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 23.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. FrontView REIT’s payout ratio is -104.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FrontView REIT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the second quarter worth about $1,311,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FrontView REIT by 628.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 166,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 144,040 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FrontView REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,361,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in FrontView REIT by 18,067.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FVR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FrontView REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of FrontView REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FrontView REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

