Short Interest in Innovation Beverage Group Limited (NASDAQ:IBG) Decreases By 52.5%

Innovation Beverage Group Limited (NASDAQ:IBG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 32,401 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the December 15th total of 68,244 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Innovation Beverage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd.
IBG stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 35,450 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. Innovation Beverage Group has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $9.85.
Innovation Beverage Group is a publicly traded beverage holding company that acquires, revitalizes and grows non-alcoholic drink brands. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company focuses on sourcing high-quality ingredients, contract manufacturing, packaging and distribution for a diversified portfolio of products that span fruit juices, flavored waters, functional and nutritional beverages.
The company’s operations encompass product development, supply chain management and go-to-market support.
