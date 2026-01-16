Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Short Interest Down 47.5% in December

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,154 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the December 15th total of 46,020 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,358 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,358 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 128,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 5.09% of Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of HIDE traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $23.02. 25,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,822. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 million, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.09.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Announces Dividend

About Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

The Alpha Architect High Inflation & Deflation ETF (HIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that dynamically allocates its assets to US Treasury bonds, real estate, and commodities. The fund shifts exposure based on momentum and trend-following factors. HIDE was launched on Nov 17, 2022 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

