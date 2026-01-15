Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Jack Bendheim Sells 2,932 Shares

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 2,932 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $117,338.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,890.50. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 14th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,651 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $147,975.03.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,551 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $304,456.32.

On Friday, January 9th, Jack Bendheim sold 213 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $8,554.08.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Jack Bendheim sold 328 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $13,149.52.

On Thursday, December 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,752 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $235,429.36.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Jack Bendheim sold 1,288 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $51,764.72.

On Monday, December 8th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $141,011.20.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $143,510.40.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $309,267.20.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $232,425.60.

NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.06. 176,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 101.1% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 357,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 179,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 22.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 59,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 301,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

