Luke Evnin Sells 30,616 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 30,616 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $17,451.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,236,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,551.35. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Luke Evnin sold 37,413 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $20,577.15.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Luke Evnin sold 43,198 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $23,758.90.

On Monday, January 12th, Luke Evnin sold 58,980 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $33,618.60.

On Friday, January 9th, Luke Evnin sold 24,678 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $15,053.58.

On Thursday, January 8th, Luke Evnin sold 7,716 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $4,861.08.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Luke Evnin sold 11,915 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $7,625.60.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Luke Evnin sold 40,761 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $26,494.65.

On Monday, January 5th, Luke Evnin sold 18,378 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $11,761.92.

On Friday, January 2nd, Luke Evnin sold 18,568 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $11,697.84.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Luke Evnin sold 24,962 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $15,476.44.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,381. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOWL shares. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $79,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary Conditional Activation Platform is designed to keep therapeutic molecules inert in healthy tissues and selectively activate them within the tumor microenvironment, aiming to enhance anti-tumor efficacy while minimizing systemic toxicity.

Leveraging this platform, Werewolf Therapeutics is advancing multiple programs that include conditionally activated cytokine candidates and bi-specific antibody constructs.

