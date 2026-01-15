Mike Slessor Sells 13,088 Shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 13,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $1,005,289.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 472,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,323,986.67. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Mike Slessor sold 39,606 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,574,390.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Mike Slessor sold 7,669 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $432,224.84.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Mike Slessor sold 8,403 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $420,654.18.

Shares of FORM traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.28. 1,212,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,565. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in FormFactor by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 18.4% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FORM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Northland Securities set a $44.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

