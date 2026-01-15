Mike Slessor Sells 13,088 Shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 13,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $1,005,289.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 472,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,323,986.67. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 6th, Mike Slessor sold 39,606 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,574,390.00.
- On Wednesday, December 17th, Mike Slessor sold 7,669 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $432,224.84.
- On Wednesday, November 19th, Mike Slessor sold 8,403 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $420,654.18.
FormFactor Price Performance
Shares of FORM traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.28. 1,212,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,565. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02.
Institutional Trading of FormFactor
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on FORM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Northland Securities set a $44.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FormFactor
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.
FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FormFactor
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.