Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Newmont (NEM)

Newmont (NYSE: NEM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2026 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $111.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Newmont had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/12/2026 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $99.90 to $123.90. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Newmont had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/29/2025 – Newmont had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Newmont had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Newmont had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/9/2025 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Newmont had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/7/2025 – Newmont had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Newmont was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Newmont was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/5/2025 – Newmont was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Newmont had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.50 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Newmont had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/21/2025 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $75.00 to $94.00.

11/19/2025 – Newmont had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Newmont was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,160 shares of company stock worth $767,206 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

