Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Grows By 133.6%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,240 shares, a growth of 133.6% from the December 15th total of 4,812 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,714 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,714 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Up 1.8%

NCPCF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.04. 2,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,303. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing platinum group metals (PGMs), nickel, copper and gold projects in Canada. The company’s flagship asset is the Wellgreen project, located in southwestern Yukon near the British Columbia border. Wellgreen is a polymetallic deposit with historic resource estimates for PGMs, nickel and copper, and the company is working toward completing updated technical studies and environmental assessments to support future development.

Originally organized as Wellgreen Platinum Corp., the company rebranded as Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

