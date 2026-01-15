Short Interest in NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Drops By 64.0%

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,301 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 3,612 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXGPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get NEXT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEXT

NEXT Stock Performance

NEXT Company Profile

OTCMKTS NXGPF remained flat at $187.76 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.29. NEXT has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $187.78.

(Get Free Report)

Next Plc is a British multinational retailer specializing in clothing, footwear and home products. Headquartered in Enderby, Leicestershire, the company operates through a combination of full-price stores, outlet locations and an extensive online platform. Since its launch under the Next brand in 1982, the company has focused on designing and sourcing a wide range of apparel and homeware items for men, women and children.

The company’s core business activities include product design, sourcing and distribution, underpinned by its integrated logistics network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.