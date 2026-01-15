ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) vs. Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Head to Head Analysis

ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE – Get Free Report) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ABCO Energy and Novanta”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABCO Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Novanta $960.31 million 4.96 $64.09 million $1.47 90.60

Profitability

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than ABCO Energy.

This table compares ABCO Energy and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABCO Energy N/A N/A N/A Novanta 5.50% 14.53% 7.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ABCO Energy and Novanta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Novanta 2 1 0 0 1.33

Novanta has a consensus price target of $133.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.14%. Given ABCO Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ABCO Energy is more favorable than Novanta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ABCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Novanta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novanta beats ABCO Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered streetlights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. Further, the company provides operations and maintenance services to residential and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as ENYC and changed its name to ABCO Energy, Inc. in October 2011. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables, surgical displays and operating room integration technologies, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, radio frequency identification technologies, thermal printers, spectrometry technologies, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

