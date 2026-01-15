BLRKU’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 20th (NASDAQ:BLRKU)

BLRKU’s (NASDAQ:BLRKU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, January 20th. BLRKU had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

BLRKU Trading Up ?

Shares of NASDAQ BLRKU traded up $10.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 16,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,320. BLRKU has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.03.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BLRKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLRKU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.