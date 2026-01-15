Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Shares Down 50% – Time to Sell?

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.22. 995,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 447% from the average session volume of 182,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Silver Grail Resources Stock Down 2.7%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Silver Grail Resources Company Profile

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

