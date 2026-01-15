Short Interest in M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Declines By 42.8%

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 159,571 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the December 15th total of 278,871 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 537.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 297 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 537.3 days.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of M&G to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF remained flat at $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. M&G has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.06.

M&G plc is a UK-based savings and investment business that was demerged from Prudential plc in October 2020. Tracing its roots back to the founding of Municipal & General Securities Company Limited in 1931, the firm has grown into a diversified provider of investment management and long-term savings and retirement solutions. Headquartered in London, M&G serves both retail and institutional clients through a broad network of distribution channels.

The company’s main activities are split between asset management and savings & insurance.

