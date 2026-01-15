Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Lowered to $321.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $321.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s current price.

PSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $331.00 target price on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Shares of PSA traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.44. 1,192,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,151. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.54 and a fifty-two week high of $322.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.59 and a 200-day moving average of $282.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 74.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 582.1% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/market-note: A recent piece questions whether PSA’s current market price matches discounted?cash?flow and P/E valuation signals, providing investors a fresh valuation perspective that can support buying interest if the stock looks cheap relative to DCF/P?E metrics. Is Public Storage (PSA) Pricing Reflect Its DCF And P/E Valuation Signals Today

Valuation/market-note: A recent piece questions whether PSA’s current market price matches discounted?cash?flow and P/E valuation signals, providing investors a fresh valuation perspective that can support buying interest if the stock looks cheap relative to DCF/P?E metrics. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend tax clarity: Public Storage confirmed that all 2025 distributions (common and preferred series) were classified 100% as ordinary dividends (no capital gain distributions). That removes uncertainty around tax characterization for 2025 payouts and is useful for income investors doing tax planning. Public Storage Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Dividends

Dividend tax clarity: Public Storage confirmed that all 2025 distributions (common and preferred series) were classified 100% as ordinary dividends (no capital gain distributions). That removes uncertainty around tax characterization for 2025 payouts and is useful for income investors doing tax planning. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downward revisions: Zacks Research cut multiple near?term and full?year EPS estimates (Q1, Q2, Q3 2027 and FY2026/FY2027), trimming FY2027 from $18.30 to $17.58 and lowering several quarterly forecasts — a signal that some sell?side views are becoming more cautious about growth/operating trends, which may pressure sentiment if revisions continue.

Analyst downward revisions: Zacks Research cut multiple near?term and full?year EPS estimates (Q1, Q2, Q3 2027 and FY2026/FY2027), trimming FY2027 from $18.30 to $17.58 and lowering several quarterly forecasts — a signal that some sell?side views are becoming more cautious about growth/operating trends, which may pressure sentiment if revisions continue. Negative Sentiment: Insider transaction: A report shows Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. sold PSA shares. While single insider sales aren’t uncommon and aren’t definitive on company fundamentals, such filings can be read negatively by some investors until context (size, timing) is known. Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

