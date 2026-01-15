Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 1,662,484 Shares

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,662,484 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $17,190,084.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 74,197,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,206,658.24. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,656,683 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $133,021,738.33.

On Monday, January 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,871,715 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $30,928,370.55.

On Friday, January 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,255,356 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $24,425,505.48.

On Thursday, January 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,772,193 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $18,200,422.11.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 872,599 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $8,795,797.92.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,862,063 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $19,439,937.72.

Redwire Stock Down 1.2%

Redwire stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.89. 25,874,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,849,023. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. Redwire Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 70.32%.The firm had revenue of $103.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $132.05 million. Analysts predict that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Redwire by 32.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Redwire by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 24.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 4.2% in the third quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 61,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Redwire by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RDW. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Redwire from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $13.00 price objective on Redwire in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

