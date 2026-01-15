PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Short Interest Up 81.1% in December

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 58,715 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the December 15th total of 32,429 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,250 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,250 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,417,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

Shares of STPZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.67. 45,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,517. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97. PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $54.48.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index. The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index is an unmanaged index comprised of the United States Treasury Inflation Protected Securities with at least $1 billion in outstanding face value and a remaining term to final maturity of at least one year and less than five years.

