Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Rises By 79.1%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,627 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the December 15th total of 5,375 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 77,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBANP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 43,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,988. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Established in 1866 as The Huntington National Bank, the organization has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading financial institutions in the U.S. Midwest. It operates as the parent company of Huntington National Bank, offering a broad range of banking and financial services to individual and institutional clients.

The company’s core business activities span consumer banking, commercial banking, and wealth management.

