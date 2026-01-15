Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lam Research from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $8.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,235,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,970,488. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $229.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 50,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,667,305 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,024,684,000 after buying an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,280,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

