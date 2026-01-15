Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 15th (BAC, BLK, BX, CARR, CHTR, CMCSA, CTRA, DDOG, DVN, EBAY)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2026

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 15th:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by Argus from $58.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by BNP Paribas Exane from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price trimmed by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $168.00 to $165.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $74.00 to $70.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $280.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $34.00 to $32.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lowered by BNP Paribas Exane from $210.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target raised by Arete from $91.00 to $103.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $168.00 to $172.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $53.00 to $66.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $970.00 to $1,050.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price trimmed by Autonomous Res from $1,047.00 to $960.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price boosted by Leerink Partners from $470.00 to $507.00. Leerink Partners currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $253.00 to $249.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $264.00 to $278.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $138.00 to $139.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $245.00 to $268.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by China Renaissance from $325.00 to $452.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $60.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $265.00 to $245.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.