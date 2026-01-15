Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 15th (BAC, BLK, BX, CARR, CHTR, CMCSA, CTRA, DDOG, DVN, EBAY)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 15th:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by Argus from $58.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by BNP Paribas Exane from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price trimmed by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $168.00 to $165.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $74.00 to $70.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $280.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $34.00 to $32.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lowered by BNP Paribas Exane from $210.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target raised by Arete from $91.00 to $103.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $168.00 to $172.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $53.00 to $66.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $970.00 to $1,050.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price trimmed by Autonomous Res from $1,047.00 to $960.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price boosted by Leerink Partners from $470.00 to $507.00. Leerink Partners currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $253.00 to $249.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $264.00 to $278.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $138.00 to $139.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $245.00 to $268.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by China Renaissance from $325.00 to $452.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $60.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $265.00 to $245.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

