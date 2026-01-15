Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Barclays

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. President Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $529.00 to $517.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.20.

Tesla Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $438.57. 49,291,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,793,141. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.50 and its 200-day moving average is $397.63. Tesla has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

