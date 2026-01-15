Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s current price.

BAC has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Ameriprise Financial upgraded shares of Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.74.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.53. 50,967,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,986,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $383.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Bank of America by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

