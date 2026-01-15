T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Williams Trading set a $263.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.56.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TMUS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,449,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.98. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $188.12 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 156,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,725,789.73. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $4,881,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 308,696 shares in the company, valued at $66,977,771.12. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 399,619 shares of company stock valued at $89,390,980 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,477,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,368 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2,303.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,797,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $428,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,654 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $677,925,000 after buying an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in T-Mobile US by 44.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $924,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,808 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

