Contrasting Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) & Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) and Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and Churchill Downs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -69.44% -50.96% -22.19% Churchill Downs 13.99% 42.54% 6.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skillz and Churchill Downs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $92.26 million 0.70 -$46.79 million ($4.14) -1.03 Churchill Downs $2.88 billion 2.60 $426.80 million $5.50 19.54

Churchill Downs has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Churchill Downs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Churchill Downs shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Churchill Downs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Skillz has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Churchill Downs has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Skillz and Churchill Downs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 1 0 1 0 2.00 Churchill Downs 0 1 12 0 2.92

Skillz presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 251.29%. Churchill Downs has a consensus price target of $135.36, suggesting a potential upside of 25.93%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Churchill Downs.

Summary

Churchill Downs beats Skillz on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort. It also offers streaming video of live horse races, replays, and an assortment of racing and handicapping information; and provides the Bloodstock Research Information Services platform for horse racing statistical data. In addition, the company manufactures and operates pari-mutuel wagering systems for racetracks, off-track betting facilities, and other pari-mutuel wagering businesses. Churchill Downs Incorporated was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

