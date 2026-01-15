1RT Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ONCHU) Short Interest Down 67.4% in December

1RT Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ONCHU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,302 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the December 15th total of 3,997 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,078 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,078 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

1RT Acquisition Price Performance

ONCHU stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 2,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46. 1RT Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1RT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,381,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in 1RT Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $6,330,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in 1RT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,275,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in 1RT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,471,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1RT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,622,000.

About 1RT Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated on December 13, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

