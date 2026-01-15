NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW) Short Interest Down 73.5% in December

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 493 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the December 15th total of 1,861 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock traded down $3.53 on Thursday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 538. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of orally delivered peptide therapeutics for the treatment of metabolic diseases. Drawing upon proprietary peptide chemistry and formulation technologies, the company aims to transform injectable treatments for conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity and related cardiometabolic disorders into convenient, once-daily oral medications. By harnessing advances in peptide stabilization and targeted delivery, NewAmsterdam Pharma seeks to improve patient adherence and expand access to novel therapies.

The company’s lead program is an oral glucagon?like peptide?1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist currently in early clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.