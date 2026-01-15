BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLK. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,209.00 price target (down previously from $1,407.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,322.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,340.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,303.18.

Get BlackRock alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $65.70 on Tuesday, hitting $1,157.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,618. The company has a market cap of $179.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,068.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1,103.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 14.80%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.38, for a total transaction of $1,312,572.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,346.42. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,877,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 23,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BlackRock by 8.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $6,201,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.