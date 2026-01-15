Short Interest in Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT) Increases By 127.9%

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 33,612 shares, a growth of 127.9% from the December 15th total of 14,747 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,263 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,263 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Next Technology Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Next Technology stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,096. The company has a market cap of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 7.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.44. Next Technology has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $960.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXTT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Next Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Next Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Next Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Next Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Next Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Next Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Next Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Next Technology

Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company’s YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay.

