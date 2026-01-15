CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Up 5.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.73 and last traded at $95.01. 39,747,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 27,593,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.80.

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CoreWeave from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Melius upgraded CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson set a $68.00 target price on CoreWeave and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.81.

CoreWeave Stock Up 5.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.06.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In related news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 61,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,674,543.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,861,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,332,969.10. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 154,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $12,066,354.69. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,064,605 shares of company stock valued at $914,850,031.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Nvidia Corp raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,701,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CoreWeave by 55,329.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $405,199,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.