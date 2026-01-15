CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Up 5.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.73 and last traded at $95.01. 39,747,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 27,593,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.80.
Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave
Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind — A blowout Q4 at TSMC reinforced stronger-than-expected AI hardware demand, sparking a rally across GPU/data?center names including CoreWeave as investors chase capacity-related upside. TSMC Blowout Q4 Starts A Chain Reaction — CoreWeave, Nebius Lead The FOMO Flood
- Positive Sentiment: Broader AI narrative improving — Commentary from analysts argues the AI group is moving from speculative hype to more disciplined growth (reasonable valuations, improved earnings outlook), which supports further upside for well?positioned infrastructure providers. AI Stocks: Speculative Hype or Disciplined Growth?
- Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships highlight demand but not timing — Industry pieces (e.g., Galaxy Digital coverage) note CoreWeave’s role in supplying hyperscalers, supporting long?term revenue potential, but revenue realization depends on build?out timing. The Bullish Case for Galaxy Digital in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Class?action wave intensifies — Multiple law firms have filed/solicited plaintiffs alleging CoreWeave misled investors about Denton (TX) data?center timing and capacity; the proliferation of suits increases legal, distraction and potential financial risk. Class Action Announcement for CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV)
- Negative Sentiment: Denton completion concerns singled out — Plaintiffs and firms (Hagens Berman et al.) tie a large portion of the recent market?cap decline to delays/transparency issues around the Denton data?center cluster, a key execution risk for capacity delivery. CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) Slapped With Securities Class Action…
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Senior insider Brannin Mcbee has executed large sales in January (multiple Form 4 filings), which markets often view as a near?term negative signal for sentiment/liquidity. CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $784,282.95 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: CapEx and leverage risk — Analysts flag a planned material increase in 2026 capex and elevated debt levels; if build?out timing slips this could pressure margins, cash flow and heighten execution risk. CoreWeave’s 2026 CapEx Spend to Double: High Risk or High Reward?
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive/operational scrutiny — A recent industry ranking views CoreWeave as the least attractive of five GPU?as?a?service providers because it still relies on third?party data?center operators during its build?out, exposing it to capacity risk vs. peers with owned sites. The 5 Best GPU-as-a-Service Providers for 2026—And 1 Clear Winner
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRWV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CoreWeave from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Melius upgraded CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson set a $68.00 target price on CoreWeave and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.81.
CoreWeave Stock Up 5.8%
The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.06.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insider Activity at CoreWeave
In related news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 61,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,674,543.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,861,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,332,969.10. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 154,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $12,066,354.69. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,064,605 shares of company stock valued at $914,850,031.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Nvidia Corp raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,701,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CoreWeave by 55,329.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $405,199,000.
CoreWeave Company Profile
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
