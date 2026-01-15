NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.21 and last traded at $64.53. Approximately 13,025,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 18,061,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.57.

Key Headlines Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on NIKE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. KeyCorp set a $90.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays set a $64.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

NIKE Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.52.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,079.22. The trade was a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,965,452. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 91,229 shares of company stock valued at $5,452,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 65,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,962,000 after purchasing an additional 221,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 6,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

