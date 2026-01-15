AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $215.83 and last traded at $216.6550. 6,154,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 7,418,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.89.
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie and Calico completed a Phase 1 trial for ABBV?CLS?616, advancing a pipeline program that supports longer?term growth expectations. AbbVie Quietly Advances ABBV?CLS?616
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie completed a first?in?human trial for GUB014295 (an obesity candidate), signaling progress in its obesity push — a market management expects to be a major growth driver. AbbVie Advances Obesity Pipeline
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie said it will build out its presence in the obesity market (licensing from Gubra), reinforcing management’s strategy to diversify away from legacy brands. AbbVie plans to build out its presence in obesity market
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie partnered with RemeGen on a novel bispecific antibody for advanced tumors, expanding its oncology footprint after recent deal activity. AbbVie, RemeGen Partner on Novel Bispecific Antibody
- Positive Sentiment: At JPM, AbbVie presented a “clear line of sight” to growth into the 2030s — messaging that supports longer?term revenue expectations and investor confidence. JPM26, Day 3: AbbVie touts ‘clear line of sight’
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie struck a White House drug?pricing deal that includes a $100B U.S. investment pledge and won tariff relief — lowers some cost risks and improves regulatory relations. AbbVie inks latest White House drug pricing deal
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity: investors bought ~477,943 call contracts today (a ~2,599% jump vs. typical call volume). This heavy call flow can reflect bullish speculation or complex hedging and often increases intraday volatility rather than providing a clear directional signal.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and conference transcript coverage show mixed but generally optimistic views from Wall Street; media coverage may amplify short?term trading moves. Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About AbbVie
- Neutral Sentiment: Full JPM presentation transcript available for deeper read on strategy and financials. AbbVie Presents at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Transcript
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.84.
The firm has a market cap of $382.91 billion, a PE ratio of 164.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.08.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 496.97%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
