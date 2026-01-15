Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.00 and last traded at $80.38. Approximately 16,455,749 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 15,306,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.21.

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.70.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $716,713,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4,758.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,036,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,603,000 after buying an additional 6,891,393 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,648,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,140,000 after buying an additional 4,596,309 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.