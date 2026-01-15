SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Short Interest Update

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,583,641 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 844,685 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 978,237 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 978,237 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,327,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,605. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 0.05. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $29.39.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,005,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after buying an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 172.9% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 785,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.