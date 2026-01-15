LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,316 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the December 15th total of 10,388 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 85,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 39,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,476 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 87.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 64,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $2,692,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SCD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.40. 107,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%.

LMP Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized as a Maryland corporation. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver total return through current income and capital appreciation. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and serves a broad base of retail and institutional investors seeking exposure to a mix of equity and income-producing assets.

The fund pursues its objective by investing predominantly in common stocks, debt securities and convertible instruments issued by U.S.

