Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Short Interest Up 83.5% in December

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 115,350 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the December 15th total of 62,857 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,538 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 34,458 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,110,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,308,000 after buying an additional 277,363 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.74. 35,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,599. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70.

About Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

