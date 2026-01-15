Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,379 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the December 15th total of 14,299 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26,379.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26,379.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Permanent TSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

OTCMKTS ILPMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.53. Permanent TSB Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93.

Permanent TSB Group plc is a retail bank headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, primarily serving personal, mortgage and small business customers across the Republic of Ireland. The bank offers an integrated range of financial solutions designed to meet everyday banking needs, including current accounts, savings products and digital banking services. With a focus on customer accessibility, Permanent TSB operates a network of branches and ATMs complemented by online and mobile platforms.

Core lending activities revolve around home mortgages and personal loans.

