Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $330.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.62.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,669,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,335,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.11. The company has a market cap of $380.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $351.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 318,800 shares of company stock worth $72,333,387 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

