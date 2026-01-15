Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Trading Down 19.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) fell 19.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 941.50 and last traded at GBX 941.50. 3,357,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 1,072,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,170.

Key Stories Impacting Dunelm Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Dunelm Group this week:

Shore Capital reaffirmed a "buy" on Dunelm, providing some analyst support that could limit downside if operational trends stabilise.

A technical note flagged that Dunelm's share price crossed above its 200-day moving average, a bullish signal that may attract momentum or long-term technical buyers.

Investors Chronicle reports Dunelm shares tumbled after weaker festive-season demand, highlighting softer consumer spending in key categories that hit top-line momentum.

Company trading update: Q2 sales growth slowed and management warned full-year profit is likely at the low end of previous expectations — the primary driver of today's heavy selling pressure.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DNLM. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Dunelm Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,300 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,755 to GBX 1,817 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 to GBX 1,240 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,397.13.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,117.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,142.28. The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Clodagh Moriarty sold 51,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,148, for a total value of £586,846.12. Also, insider Karen Witts acquired 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,104 per share, with a total value of £119,121.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,790 shares of company stock valued at $20,056,160 and have sold 61,854 shares valued at $70,913,541. 34.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

The business was founded in 1979 by the Adderley family, beginning as a curtains stall on Leicester market before expanding its store footprint.

