Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Short Interest Update

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 62,905 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the December 15th total of 32,830 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4,815.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,021,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,117 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 625,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,200,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,778,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,153,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,517,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,832,000 after acquiring an additional 435,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 325,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 294,414 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLGB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.62. 37,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,136. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

