Altona Rare Earths (LON:REE) Insider Buys £2,845.28 in Stock

Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE – Get Free Report) insider Kristoffer Andersson acquired 142,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, for a total transaction of £2,845.28.

Shares of LON REE traded down GBX 0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,230,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,034. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.15. Altona Rare Earths Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.05 and a 12 month high of GBX 2.76.

Altona Rare Earths (LON:REE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported GBX (0.59) earnings per share for the quarter.

Altona Rare Earth (LSE: REE) is a resource exploration and development company, specializing in Critical Raw Materials exploration and development in Africa.

The Company is currently involved in copper and silver exploration at the Sesana project in the Kalahari Copper Belt of Botswana, in rare earths exploration at the Monte Muambe project in Mozambique, and is also assessing the possibility to rapidly develop a fluorspar mining operation, also at Monte Muambe.

Monte Muambe, a significant REE mining project, is a carbonatite-hosted REE deposit.

