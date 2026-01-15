First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) was down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 747,267 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 658,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

First Andes Silver Trading Down 8.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.34.

About First Andes Silver

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. and changed its name to First Andes Silver Ltd. in April 2024. First Andes Silver Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

