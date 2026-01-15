First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Down 66.3% in December

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 31,936 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the December 15th total of 94,693 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,462 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,462 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,853,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 940,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 96,612 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 812,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 805,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,729,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 576,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FV traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.23. The company had a trading volume of 179,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,188. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.1355 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

