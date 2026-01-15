First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Down 51.1% in December

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 42,636 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 87,110 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
FTQI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 107,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,783. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $768.33 million, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
