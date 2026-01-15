First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Down 51.1% in December

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 42,636 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 87,110 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

FTQI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 107,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,783. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $768.33 million, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth $178,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.