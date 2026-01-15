Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ategrity Specialty (NYSE:ASIC) Stock

Ategrity Specialty (NYSE:ASIC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s current price.

Ategrity Specialty Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ASIC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,204. Ategrity Specialty has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $895.49 million and a PE ratio of 21.41.

Ategrity Specialty Company Profile

We are a profitable and growing specialty insurance company dedicated to providing excess and surplus (“E&S”) products to small to medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) across the United States. We have built a proprietary underwriting platform that combines sophisticated data analytics with automated and streamlined processes to efficiently serve our clients and deliver long-term value to our stockholders. The SMB market is characterized by large volumes of small-sized policies, and we believe our competitive edge lies in our ability to offer consistent, high-speed, and low-touch interactions that our distribution partners value.

