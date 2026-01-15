Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Drops By 48.3%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,454 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 2,810 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ GOODN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $24.35.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOODN) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company focuses on net?leased assets, where tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and maintenance, providing Gladstone Commercial with predictable, long?term income streams. Its investment strategy targets properties occupied by creditworthy lessees under leases that typically range from five to twenty years in term.

Founded in 2003 and publicly listed in 2005, Gladstone Commercial is externally managed by Gladstone Management Corporation, an affiliate led by industry veteran David Gladstone.

