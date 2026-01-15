Nichols (LON:NICL) Given New GBX 1,150 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nichols (LON:NICL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,150 in a report published on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NICL. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 target price on shares of Nichols in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 target price on shares of Nichols in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,423.33.
In other news, insider Alan Williams bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 970 per share, for a total transaction of £24,250. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
