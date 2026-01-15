Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 477 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the December 15th total of 1,270 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptors ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,207,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 194,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Disruptors ETF alerts:

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Stock Performance

FDIF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.71. 2,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,412. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a market cap of $102.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.26. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Disruptors ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity Disruptors ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology. FDIF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.