National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.68 and last traded at $80.65, with a volume of 30272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. National Bankshares set a $90.00 target price on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price target on National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.85.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. National Health Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 249,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,728.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 65,885 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 21.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $598,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company’s portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

